The Mountain Life | July 8, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published July 8, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT Listen • 52:02 Physician-scientist Florence Comite explores the latest advances in longevity science and how personalized medicine is transforming the way we age. (0:53)Dr. Kevin Tracey, a leading expert on the vagus nerve, highlights its role in regulating inflammation and its potential to treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and depression through bioelectronic stimulation. (25:52)