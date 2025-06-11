© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The vagus nerve and the future of bioelectronic medicine

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published June 11, 2025 at 1:50 PM MDT
Photo of Dr. Kevin Tracey
Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research / Northwell Health

Dr. Kevin Tracey, a leading expert on the vagus nerve, explains how its 100,000 fibers help regulate inflammation and maintain balance in the body. He highlights promising clinical trials showing that vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) led to improvement in 43% of rheumatoid arthritis patients, with potential for treating conditions like Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Tracey also points to bioelectronic medicine as a revolutionary approach and calls for further research into the vagus nerve’s role in depression and autoimmune disorders.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz