The vagus nerve and the future of bioelectronic medicine

Dr. Kevin Tracey, a leading expert on the vagus nerve, explains how its 100,000 fibers help regulate inflammation and maintain balance in the body. He highlights promising clinical trials showing that vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) led to improvement in 43% of rheumatoid arthritis patients, with potential for treating conditions like Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Tracey also points to bioelectronic medicine as a revolutionary approach and calls for further research into the vagus nerve’s role in depression and autoimmune disorders.