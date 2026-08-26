The Mountain Life | August 26, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published August 26, 2026 at 12:27 PM MDT Listen • 51:58 In this month’s Resilient Youth episode, Randi Jo Greenberg reveals how simple yoga and mindfulness practices can give young people powerful tools for managing stress and building resilience.Dr. Claudia Kim takes a closer look at what summer does to our skin, exploring why dark spots and fine lines become more noticeable after months of sun exposure, and what’s actually happening beneath the surface.