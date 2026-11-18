What happens when you pair a dry Champagne with sweet wedding cake? Why does a Riesling work so well with maple-glazed pork, and how can you tell whether a bottle of wine will be sweet or dry before opening it?

In The Mountain Life's Thanksgiving special, Kirsten Fox of the Fox School of Wine breaks down the science behind successful food and wine pairings. She shares practical tips for balancing sweetness, acidity and richness, explains why alcohol content can offer clues about a wine's sweetness, and offers advice on choosing bottles based on flavor descriptions rather than ratings alone.

Meanwhile, chef Joe Saladega Joe Saladyga of Savoury Kitchen. shares more holiday inspiration, including gluten-free apple and cornbread dressing, creamy smoked Gouda mashed potatoes, maple cheesecake and other festive desserts. The conversation also explores why the best Thanksgiving meal doesn't have to follow tradition, and how a few thoughtful choices can make holiday entertaining easier and more enjoyable.

The guests wrap up the annual holiday conversation by reflecting on what they're most thankful for this year.