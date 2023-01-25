© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_sundance_reel_0.jpg
The Sundance Reel

Filmmaker Nicole Newnham on 'The Disappearance of Shere Hite'

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 25, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST
The Disappearance of Shere Hite.jpeg
Iris Brosch
/
Sundance Institute
The Disappearance of Shere Hite by Nicole Newnham, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Digging into exclusive archives, as well as Shere Hite’s personal journals and the original survey responses, filmmaker Nicole Newnham ("Crip Camp," Audience Award: U.S. Documentary, 2020 Sundance Film Festival) transports viewers back to a time of great societal transformation around sexuality in "The Disappearance of Shere Hite." Her revelatory portrait is a rediscovery of a pioneer who has had an unmistakable influence on current conversations about gender, sexuality and bodily autonomy as well as a timely, cautionary tale of what too often happens to women who dare speak out.

Tags
The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher