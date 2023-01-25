Filmmaker Nicole Newnham on 'The Disappearance of Shere Hite'

Digging into exclusive archives, as well as Shere Hite’s personal journals and the original survey responses, filmmaker Nicole Newnham ("Crip Camp," Audience Award: U.S. Documentary, 2020 Sundance Film Festival) transports viewers back to a time of great societal transformation around sexuality in "The Disappearance of Shere Hite." Her revelatory portrait is a rediscovery of a pioneer who has had an unmistakable influence on current conversations about gender, sexuality and bodily autonomy as well as a timely, cautionary tale of what too often happens to women who dare speak out.