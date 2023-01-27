'Twice Colonized' director Lin Alluna hopes to inspire others with documentary
In this inspiring, emotionally powerful documentary, "Twice Colonized," the beautiful lens of director Lin Alluna journeys alongside an extraordinary human being as she plumbs through the social and personal wreckage of sanctioned white dominance to find the strength — within her abilities, her community and her own vulnerabilities — to transform her hardships and painful experiences into something amazing that can inspire others who also struggle with the poisonous effects of colonialism.