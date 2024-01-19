'Girls State' directors discuss gender equality through the lens of youth
Teenage girls from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri navigate a week-long immersive experiment in American democracy, build a government from the ground up, and reimagine what it means to govern.
"Girls State" deftly reflects urgent issues around gender equality and our political landscape through the energetic and tenacious lens of youth. The candidates’ resilience and adaptability shine through, revealing that no closed doors are stopping these girls.