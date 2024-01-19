© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

'Girls State' directors discuss gender equality through the lens of youth

Leslie Thatcher,
Barb Bretz
Published January 19, 2024
Teenage girls from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri navigate a week-long immersive experiment in American democracy, build a government from the ground up, and reimagine what it means to govern.

"Girls State" deftly reflects urgent issues around gender equality and our political landscape through the energetic and tenacious lens of youth. The candidates’ resilience and adaptability shine through, revealing that no closed doors are stopping these girls.

Directors of "Girls State," Amanda McBaine and Jessie Moss in studio with Barb Bretz and Leslie Thatcher

