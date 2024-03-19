Sundance Film Festival unveils 2025 dates

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City. While the festival is still 10 months away, Director Eugene Hernandez says work has already started for the 2025 edition. More details about the festival will be released in the coming months.

That includes the festival’s future in Park City. Sundance made Park City its home in 1985, and since then has brought tens of thousands of visitors each year. But Sundance’s contract with Park City expires in 2026 and the organization is working on a new strategic plan.

Sundance CEO Joana Vicente previously told the Park City Council film festivals worldwide have struggled to financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and Sundance is no different. That means Sundance has to look at all options and revenue streams.

“We’ve grown up with Park City, and we continue to think that nothing - absolutely nothing - replaces the incredible in-person experience," Vicente said. "But we’re also understanding, you know, digital, how do we engage with audiences that are younger and maybe can’t come to Park City.”

Sundance has until Oct. 1, 2024, to determine if it will continue to call Park City home or find a new base location.