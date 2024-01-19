© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

'Reinas' transports viewers to '90s Lima as family searches for safety

By Leslie Thatcher,
Barb Bretz
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:53 PM MST
Luana Vega, Jimena Lindo, Abril Gjurinovic, and Gonzalo Molina appear in Reinas by Klaudia Reynicke, an official selection of the World Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo by Diego Romero.
Diego Romero
/
2024 Sundance Institute
Luana Vega, Jimena Lindo, Abril Gjurinovic, and Gonzalo Molina appear in Reinas by Klaudia Reynicke, an official selection of the World Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo by Diego Romero.

Surrounded by social and political chaos in Lima during the summer of 1992, Lucia, Aurora, and their mother, Elena, plan to leave and seek opportunities in the United States. Their farewell involves reconnecting with their estranged father, Carlos, adding turbulence to the regrets, hopes, and fears of their emotional departure.

Director Klaudia Reynicke subtly weaves a tale of shifts and sacrifices that shows, whatever the familial configuration, strength and loss are necessary parts of growth. Grounded by a strong performance from Jimena Lindo as Elena and a wonderfully inquisitive Abril Gjurinovic, a family is brought to life. Reynicke’s effective direction honors each community the camera focuses on, and her Lima, the city where Reynicke grew up, feels personal, like a memory or a version of a city that no longer exists but emerges vibrant and alive in the film. "Reinas" is truly an emotional trip, transporting the viewer to Lima in the ’90s, right into the heart of a family faced with a universal challenge: the search for a safer place.

Klaudia Reynicke, director of "Reinas," in studio with Barb Bretz and Leslie Thatcher
Klaudia Reynicke, director of "Reinas," in studio with Barb Bretz and Leslie Thatcher

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
