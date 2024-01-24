© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

A wealthy family lives free from consequences in 'Veni Vidi Vici"

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:04 AM MST
Laurence Rupp, Olivia Goschler, and Dominik Warta appear in Veni Vidi Vici by Daniel Hoesl and Julia Niemann, an official selection of the World Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo by (c)UlrichSeidlFilmproduktion.
Laurence Rupp, Olivia Goschler, and Dominik Warta appear in "Veni Vidi Vici" by Daniel Hoesl and Julia Niemann, an official selection of the World Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo by UlrichSeidlFilmproduktion.
The Maynards and their children lead an almost perfect billionaire family life. Amon is a passionate hunter, but doesn’t shoot animals, as the family’s wealth allows them to live totally free from consequences.

In this social satire, directors Daniel Hoesl and Julia Niemann push the rich’s untouchability to an extreme, revealing the consequences of an unchecked system and the dangers of a world where people are not accountable for their actions. The Maynards cannot be stopped, not by another man’s word, or journalistic evidence, or even the law. Now there’s only freedom: without limits and impossibilities, no matter the violence. Those with wealth are free to do as they please, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Machiavellian family study allows the rich to be as fearsome and violent as they pretend to be kind and giving.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
