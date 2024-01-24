© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

Amazon workers fight to unionize in 'Union'

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:03 AM MST
Chris Smalls appears in Union by Brett Story and Steve Maing, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. | Photo by Martin DiCicco
Martin DiCicco
/
2024 Sundance Institute
Chris Smalls appears in "Union" by Brett Story and Steve Maing, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. | Photo by Martin DiCicco
"Union" directors Stephen Maing and Brett Story
"Union" directors Stephen Maing and Brett Story

The Amazon Labor Union (ALU) — a group of current and former Amazon workers in New York City’s Staten Island — takes on one of the world’s largest and most powerful companies in the fight to unionize.

Chronicling the historic efforts of the ALU, "Union" is an intimate and surprising story of dogged determination, unorthodox tactics, and speaking up despite David vs. Goliath odds. Capturing up-close, in-the-trenches moments with the upstart labor union leaders — including the charismatic Chris Smalls — as they try to build support for their movement on their own terms, filmmakers Brett Story and Stephen Maing bear witness to the realities of labor organizing in the United States — challenging at best; near-impossible when facing the unlimited resources and influence of a corporate giant. They track exhilarating victories and demoralizing setbacks along the way, but foremost spotlight the far-reaching ability of collective action to inspire hope and bring self-determination to workers who’ve long felt disenfranchised and powerless.

The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
