The Sundance Reel

Lucy Lawless steps behind the camera, shows war from a woman's point of view

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:05 AM MST
Margaret Moth appears in "Never Look Away" by Lucy Lawless, an official selection of the World Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Sundance Institute
/
2024 Sundance Institute
Margaret Moth appears in Never Look Away by Lucy Lawless, an official selection of the World Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
"Never Look Away" director Lucy Lawless in studio

New Zealand–born groundbreaking CNN camerawoman Margaret Moth risks it all to show the reality of war from inside the conflict, staring down danger and confronting those who perpetuate it.

Moth’s intrepid energy and kinetic lust are rendered beautifully in this documentary, which deftly captures both her powerful personality and the nascent development of the 24-hour news cycle. "Never Look Away" asks hard-hitting questions about where our desire for conflict coverage comes from, whether it can ever be satiated, and what we are running from when we are absorbed by work and by relentless global news. Moth's indelible commitment to her work, her striking aesthetic, her deeply mysterious nature, and her gargantuan contributions to the field of journalism all come to the fore in this potent biopic.

Renowned actor Lucy Lawless ("Xena: Warrior Princess," "Battlestar Galactica," "Parks and Recreation") steps behind the camera in this impressive directorial debut. Lawless creates a distinctively female, Kiwi lens to cover this titanic career, showing both the horrors and life-affirming dimensions of war from a woman’s point of view.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
