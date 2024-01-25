© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sundance Reel

Geralyn Dreyfous talks funding, distribution of independent films

By Leslie Thatcher,
Andrea Buchanan
Published January 25, 2024 at 1:13 PM MST
Gerayln Dreyfous in studio with Andrea Buchanan and Leslie Thatcher
Gerayln Dreyfous in studio with Andrea Buchanan and Leslie Thatcher

Utah Film Center proudly champions filmmakers through its Fiscal Sponsorship program and the organization’s Co-Founder and Board Chair, Geralyn White Dreyfous, an acclaimed and award-winning documentarian and producer. Its Fiscal Sponsorship program is committed to nurturing creative talent and aims to dismantle financial barriers that often impede the progress of non-commercial film projects. Programs such as this extend the organization’s reach globally and enable the Film Center to support artists and projects not only locally but on an international scale.

Independent film gives access to emerging filmmakers and independent artists by providing space for their underrepresented stories. Utah Film Center’s Fiscal Sponsorship program simplifies the funding process for independent filmmakers, allowing them to make movies that connect communities and tell new stories.

Tags
The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher
Andrea Buchanan
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Andrea Buchanan