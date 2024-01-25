Geralyn Dreyfous talks funding, distribution of independent films

Utah Film Center proudly champions filmmakers through its Fiscal Sponsorship program and the organization’s Co-Founder and Board Chair, Geralyn White Dreyfous, an acclaimed and award-winning documentarian and producer. Its Fiscal Sponsorship program is committed to nurturing creative talent and aims to dismantle financial barriers that often impede the progress of non-commercial film projects. Programs such as this extend the organization’s reach globally and enable the Film Center to support artists and projects not only locally but on an international scale.

Independent film gives access to emerging filmmakers and independent artists by providing space for their underrepresented stories. Utah Film Center’s Fiscal Sponsorship program simplifies the funding process for independent filmmakers, allowing them to make movies that connect communities and tell new stories.

