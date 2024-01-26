© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

Truths about teenage girlhood and and men’s competitive friction at the center of 'Good One'

By Leslie Thatcher,
Linda Jager
Published January 26, 2024 at 1:15 PM MST
Lilly Collias appears in "Good One" by India Donaldson, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
2024 Sundance Institute
Lilly Collias appears in "Good One" by India Donaldson, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
India Donaldson, director of "Good One"
India Donaldson, director of "Good One"

On a weekend backpacking trip in the Catskills, 17-year-old Sam contends with the competing egos of her father and his oldest friend.

India Donaldson’s intimate feature debut deploys a deceptively simple narrative imbued with poetry and humor to wrestle with weighty truths about teenage girlhood. Capturing the pristine serenity of the natural beauty of the film’s setting via Wilson Cameron’s delicate cinematography, "Good One" artfully crystallizes how the men’s competitive friction overtakes Sam’s experience of even the most tranquil landscape.

As her father’s paternalistic focus on his wayward friend leaves little space for Sam, Lily Collias crisply conveys her character’s discomfort and changing estimation of their relationship through subtle shifts in expression and body language, allowing the audience to consider alongside her the cost of her obedience. As Chris and Matt, James Le Gros and Danny McCarthy inject the film with tension and uneasy humor, providing context and atmosphere in support of Donaldson’s intricate exploration of the lessons Sam learns.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
Linda Jager
One of KPCW's Friday Film Review, reviewers.
