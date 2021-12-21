John Mittermeier of the American Bird Conservancy on the World's Lost Bird Species | Dec. 21, 2021

In this segment, Nell and Chris speak with ornithologist and conservationist John Mittermeier, who works with the American Bird Conservancy as their Director of Threatened Species Outreach.

There’s a new global search effort calling on researchers, conservationists, and the global birdwatching community to help find 10 rare bird species that have been lost to science.

Two expeditions, funded under the Search for Lost Birds partnership, are preparing to head into the field during 2022. The expeditions will focus on a rare species of Owl in Indonesia and the Dusky Tetraka in Madagascar.