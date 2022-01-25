© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Dave Pacheco with Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance on the New Utah 30x30 Coalition | Jan. 25, 2021

Published January 25, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST
suwa1.jpg

In this segment, Nell and Chris speak with Dave Pacheco from the Utah grassroots organization, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

Two weeks ago, the Utah 30x30 Coalition was launched to bring together organizations, businesses and individuals to help protect 30 percent of the world's lands and waters by 2030.

Utah 30x30 is one of just six state groups in the country focused on President Biden's recent executive order.

You can find out more and take their survey here:
Utah 30x30 survey (google.com)

Tags

This Green EarthDave Pacheco
Stay Connected
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson