Dave Pacheco with Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance on the New Utah 30x30 Coalition | Jan. 25, 2021

In this segment, Nell and Chris speak with Dave Pacheco from the Utah grassroots organization, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

Two weeks ago, the Utah 30x30 Coalition was launched to bring together organizations, businesses and individuals to help protect 30 percent of the world's lands and waters by 2030.

Utah 30x30 is one of just six state groups in the country focused on President Biden's recent executive order.

You can find out more and take their survey here:

Utah 30x30 survey (google.com)