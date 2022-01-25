Ken Rait, Project Director for US Public Lands and Rivers Conservation Reveals the Ripple Effect of a Waning Sage Grouse Population | Jan. 25, 2022

A March 2021 study by the US Geological Survey found that greater sage grouse populations have declined significantly over the past six decades, with an 80% decline across their range since 1965- and half of that drop is since 2002.

In this segment, Nell and Chris discuss why these findings are important and how it emphasizes just how important it is to protect our land and ecosystems.

Sharing these finding is Ken Rait, Project Director for US Public Lands and Rivers Conservation for The Pew Charitable Trusts.