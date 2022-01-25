© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Ken Rait, Project Director for US Public Lands and Rivers Conservation Reveals the Ripple Effect of a Waning Sage Grouse Population | Jan. 25, 2022

Published January 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM MST
DhgX6Yos.jpg

A March 2021 study by the US Geological Survey found that greater sage grouse populations have declined significantly over the past six decades, with an 80% decline across their range since 1965- and half of that drop is since 2002.

In this segment, Nell and Chris discuss why these findings are important and how it emphasizes just how important it is to protect our land and ecosystems.

Sharing these finding is Ken Rait, Project Director for US Public Lands and Rivers Conservation for The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Tags

This Green EarthKen Rait
Stay Connected
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson