How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT
Author and historian Elena Conis comes on to talk about her new book, How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT. This deeply researched book provides a well-articulated explanation of how dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane (DDT) was sold, mis-regulated and resold.
