© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT

Published May 3, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
How to Sell a Poison book cover

Author and historian Elena Conis comes on to talk about her new book, How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT. This deeply researched book provides a well-articulated explanation of how dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane (DDT) was sold, mis-regulated and resold.

Elena Conis's new book, How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT, provides a well-articulated explanation behind the history of the DDT pesticide, the consequences of its overuse and how DDT has spread.

Tags

This Green Earth Elena ConisDDTBook Discussion
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak