Is it possible to achieve a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy by 2050?
Published August 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM MDT
Patrick Lamers with the National Energy Laboratory comes on to discuss a global research effort to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere utilizing new technologies that could be critical in achieving a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy by 2050.
Patrick is a Senior Topic and Team Lead in the Strategic Energy Analysis Center where he focuses on cross-cutting questions around carbon management and resource use efficiency. He leads many interdisciplinary analyses that bridge life cycle and integrated system assessments, such as the quantification of benefits and tradeoffs for carbon dioxide removal strategies and their integration into the future energy system.
He provides program support to several U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offices, and currently serves as the U.S. representative for the IEA Bioenergy Task 45 on Climate and Sustainability Effects of Bioenergy within the Broader Bioeconomy.