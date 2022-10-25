Nat Geo explorer on new book, "BITCH: On the Female of the Species"
A New York Times best-selling author, National Geographic explorer and award-winning documentary filmmaker discuss her book, BITCH: On the Female of the Species.
Lucy Cooke, a New York Times best-selling author, National Geographic explorer and award-winning documentary filmmaker discuss her book, BITCH: On the Female of the Species. This book introduces its readers to a cast of incredible female animals and the scientists who study them.