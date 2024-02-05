Deer Valley owner Alterra to acquire Arapahoe Basin

Alterra announced Monday its entering into an agreement to purchase Arapahoe Basin.

Located 68 miles from Denver on the Continental Divide, the resort is known for having one of the longest seasons in Colorado, often stretching through the Fourth of July.

A-Basin has nine lifts, 144 runs across 1,400 acres, and the two highest elevation restaurants in North America.

The transaction is expected to close later this year. When complete, Alterra’s portfolio will grow to 18 mountains, including Deer Valley, Solitude, Steamboat and Winter Park.

A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth [Hence-Roth], who has been with the resort for 36 years, will continue to oversee daily operations along with future capital improvements including parking and snowmaking.

Dream Unlimited Corp., which has owned A-Basin since 1997, said it expects to make $110 million after tax from the sale.

The resort partnered with Vail Resort on various passes beginning in 1998.

In 2019 A-Basin ditched the Epic Pass, citing “a pinch on parking and facility space.”

The next year it joined Alterra’s Ikon Pass and saw visitation decrease before COVID-19 shut down ski areas nationwide.

The acquisition won’t change Ikon Pass access this winter.