Vail Resorts: Epic Pass holders have nearly doubled since pandemic

The Vail Resorts showed investors Epic Pass sales have increased 95% since 2020, nearly doubling from 1.2 million to 2.4 million in the last four years. About 80% of that increase was people buying passes for the first time.

This season, 75% of visits are pass holders, the highest figure Vail has ever recorded. It’s long been the company’s strategy to push customers to buy passes over walk-up lift tickets, because the company gets advance revenue before winter begins, making it less weather-dependent.

According to Vail’s internal data, Park City Mountain ranked fourth in its portfolio for the most visits last season, behind Breckenridge, Whistler Blackcomb and Vail/Beaver Creek.

Check out the full presentation deck.