Vail Resorts: Epic Pass holders have nearly doubled since pandemic

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:20 PM MDT
An Epic Pass billboard along Park Avenue.
Parker Malatesta
An Epic Pass billboard along Park Avenue.

Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts recently published data from its annual investors conference. It's a rare peek into the company that often keeps numbers private.

The Vail Resorts showed investors Epic Pass sales have increased 95% since 2020, nearly doubling from 1.2 million to 2.4 million in the last four years. About 80% of that increase was people buying passes for the first time.

This season, 75% of visits are pass holders, the highest figure Vail has ever recorded. It’s long been the company’s strategy to push customers to buy passes over walk-up lift tickets, because the company gets advance revenue before winter begins, making it less weather-dependent.

According to Vail’s internal data, Park City Mountain ranked fourth in its portfolio for the most visits last season, behind Breckenridge, Whistler Blackcomb and Vail/Beaver Creek.

Check out the full presentation deck.
Ski Resorts Vail Resorts
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
