Report: 2022/23 ski season resulted in record spending

Utah’s 15 ski resorts reported a record-setting 7.1 million visitors during the 2022-2023 record snow season. That’s up 22% from 5.8 million the year before. Summit County accounted for nearly 40% of those visits.

Utah’s ski industry supported more 25,000 jobs and generated nearly $2 billion in nonresident spending that season, according to a new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. That's about a 1% increase from the previous year.

However, Utah residents spent $694 million, a 60% jump from the season before.

Summit, Salt Lake, and Weber counties collected a record combined $666 million in transient room tax that winter.

Utahns accounted for about 44% of ski resort visitors, with 2% coming internationally. California sent the most out-of-state visitors at 8%.

The average visitor is 48-years-old and stays six nights, according to the institute’s analysis, with an average nightly lodging rate of $655.

Looking at daily spending, skiers and riders spend the most on food, followed by lift tickets, retail purchases and lodging.

Ski Utah spokesperson Alison Palmintere said the organization will calculate visitation numbers for the 2023-2024 winter once resorts close.