Epic Pass sales softened impact of poor conditions this winter, Vail Resorts CEO says

Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts reported new data in a press release Friday, showing that visitation since the beginning of the 2023-2024 ski season through April 14 was down 7.8% compared to the prior year.

The visits account for all of Vail’s destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas in North America, including Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, and Breckenridge. Vail does not release resort-specific data.

Despite the decrease, lift ticket revenue was up 3.2% for the same period.

In a statement, Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch praised the growth of pass sales purchased ahead of the season.

"Our strong season pass sales results, prior to the start of this season, greatly mitigated the impact of the unfavorable conditions that existed across our North American resorts for a large portion of the season, highlighting the stability created by our advance commitment strategy," Lynch said.

The CEO also said ancillary businesses also performed well, with strong growth in spending in the company’s ski school, dining, and rental businesses.

To date, Vail Resorts reported a modest decline in Epic Pass sales for the 2024-25 season.