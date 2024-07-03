Canyons parking garage to be built in one phase, not two, planners say

Canyons Village master developer TCFC Finance originally planned to build in two phases. Two garage levels were set to open next winter, and the rest in 2025.

Now the company wants to build all five levels at once.

Summit County’s then-top planning official, Community Development Director Pat Putt, approved the parking structure in the spring. It consolidates all of Canyons’ existing parking on top of the Cabriolet Lot, so the upper lots can be redeveloped.

Putt said the planning department expected construction to have started by now, but TCFC returned to the drawing board after ditching its original two-phase plan.

“Doing it all at once means those drawings have to be updated, the construction mitigation plan updated, and I know that they're feverishly working on that,” Putt said on Local News Hour July 3.

TCFC hasn’t applied for a new building permit yet, and Laurel Simpson, the company’s general counsel and development associate, declined to comment until it’s submitted.

The garage will have 1,800 parking spots—all of them covered—a four-lane drop-off area and electric vehicle chargers. Simpson has said it will pull vehicles out of the village core and make Canyons more walkable.

Later, TCFC would like to transform the space near the Cabriolet lift into a pedestrian plaza with new businesses.

Putt expects the company could break ground in August.