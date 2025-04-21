Quiet day wraps up Park City Mountain’s 2024-2025 ski season

The wind chill was 38 degrees when lifts fired up for the last day of the season at Park City Mountain Monday, April 21. The sun, and spirits, were bright.

“I hope everyone knows how lucky we all are to be here. It's amazing, the fresh air — at altitude, at least — and the endless outdoor recreation opportunities, heaven on earth,” said native Chicagoan Martha Resk who just moved to Park City from Key West.

The cold weather made for crusty conditions early on, an ironic ending to a season with significant warm spells that melted the otherwise slightly-below-average snowfall.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Skiers ride Payday run on closing day April 21, 2025. Visitors remarked the snow was fast for spring.

It was a “weird year,” remarked Kory Jones from Salt Lake.

“I don't know how you can summarize that year,” his brother Kirk Jones said.

“Ski patrol on strike, short snow,” Kory Jones said. But closing day? “Beautiful. It's beautiful every day skiing.”

Snow softened up by late morning, giving way to the sound of slush underfoot.

The resort had some final day freebies: hot chocolate at the base, a DJ at Miners Camp and an afternoon concert outside Legacy Lodge.

Sterling Simmons from Bountiful got the music started early. Braving the cold in shorts and a tank top, he’s been bringing a trombone to Park City’s closing day three years running. He gave KPCW renditions of a racecar engine and a "womp womp" for when his dad falls on the slopes.

Connor Thomas / KPCW "Chairlift Jesus" is risen. Park City Mountain closed a day after Easter on April 21, 2025.

The National Ability Center was also out on the slopes, minus the familiar orange jackets, for an employee ski day.

Program and Education Director Tracy Meier says 2024-2025 might have been the NAC’s biggest season yet.

“We're still counting numbers, but it's looking like over 5,000 lessons this season alone, with a ton of overnight groups, and so we’re out here to celebrate” she told KPCW while riding Payday Express.

Connor Thomas / KPCW It was a breezy closing day April 21, 2025. (Pictured: Park City Mountain Village base)

Park City Mountain’s own ski school stayed open until the very end. Instructor Sava Tshontikidis said more than a dozen skiers booked a lesson April 21 and a few snowboarders, but he got called off and decided to ride for a bit.

He and other mountain employees get the mountain to themselves April 22 for the resort’s employee ski day.

Connor Thomas / KPCW There weren't crowds on Park City Mountain for closing day April 21, 2025. (Pictured: Homerun under Bonanza Express)

Fellow snowboarders Maddox Birge and Horace Williams planned to hit a mix of groomed runs and park terrain on their last day. Williams described conditions as "loose."

Payday Express, Bonanza Express, Silverlode Express, First Time Express and 3 Kings lift were open April 21. The Canyons Village side of the resort had closed a day earlier on Easter Sunday.

Vail Resorts EpicPromise is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.