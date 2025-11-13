Utah ski resorts delay opening days again as snow forecast shifts

More Utah ski resorts are pushing back opening days as the forecast shifts.

Solitude Mountain Resort will be delayed a few more days, now hoping to open the Link Lift Nov. 19 followed by Moonbeam Express and the annual DJ and Donuts party Nov. 22.

National Weather Service

Weather permitting, the Big Cottonwood Canyon resort would be the first Utah ski area to open for the 2025-2026 season.

Brian Head was aiming for Nov. 7 but warm temperatures pushed back the southwestern Utah resort to Nov. 21 when Alta and Park City Mountain plan to open.

Woodward Park City’s Hot Laps lift starts spinning Nov. 28 followed by Deer Valley Resort opening to the public Dec. 1.

The National Weather Service is tracking storms that could bring snow to parts of Utah Saturday to Monday with another storm possible Tuesday.