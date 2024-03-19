© 2024 KPCW

Diggins wins overall, Brennan breaks top ten

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:11 PM MDT
Jessie Diggins on the podium after finishing in third place during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Jessie Diggins on the podium after finishing in third place during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jessie Diggins won her second overall title in Norway over the weekend.

The American cross country skier finished an impressive season with an overall title in the World Cup Finals Sunday, March 17.

Diggins solidified her spot as overall and distance champion Sunday, finishing first in the 20k free race.

Park City resident Rosie Brennan finished behind Diggins in 10th place with teammate Novie Mccabe [know-VEE mick-CAYBE] right on her tail in 11th.

Another Park City local, Sydney Palmer-Leger finished 23rd.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
