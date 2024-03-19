Diggins wins overall, Brennan breaks top ten

The American cross country skier finished an impressive season with an overall title in the World Cup Finals Sunday, March 17.

Diggins solidified her spot as overall and distance champion Sunday, finishing first in the 20k free race.

Park City resident Rosie Brennan finished behind Diggins in 10th place with teammate Novie Mccabe [know-VEE mick-CAYBE] right on her tail in 11th.

Another Park City local, Sydney Palmer-Leger finished 23rd.