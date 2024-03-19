© 2024 KPCW

US Moguls Team wins World Nations Cup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:12 PM MDT
Dylan Marcellini, Jaelin Kauf, and Olivia Giaccio with teammates after the Intermountain Health Freestyle World Cup dual moguls at Deer Valley Resort on February 03, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Dylan Marcellini, Jaelin Kauf, and Olivia Giaccio with teammates after the Intermountain Health Freestyle World Cup dual moguls at Deer Valley Resort on February 03, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

The U.S. moguls team secured half the spots on the final World Cup duals podium in Italy.

The team's performance over the weekend solidified its dominance as the number one moguls team in the world and the 2024 World Nations Cup.

The women made a strong appearance Saturday, March 16 with Jaelin Kauf finishing second behind Australia’s Jakara Anthony.

Kauf’s teammate Elizabeth Lemley finished third, followed by Olivia Giaccio in fourth.

Hannah Soar, Park City’s Alli Macuga and Tess Johnson helped round out the top 10, finishing sixth through eighth.

On the men’s side, Park City local Nick Page took third.

Teammates Dylan Walczyk finished fifth with Park City athletes Dylan Marcellini and Cole McDonald in eighth and tenth.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
Sydney Weaver