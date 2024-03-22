Macuga, Goldberg compete at FIS World Cup Finals

The 21-year-old Winter Sports School alumna was the only American to qualify for the women’s Super G race in Austria March 22 and was less than a second off the podium.

She finished her World Cup season ranked 13th in the world for the discipline.

On the men’s side, University of Utah alumni and Utah resident Jared Goldberg finished just out of the top ten. The 11th place result is his second-best World Cup result of the season after a 10th place in Italy.

Goldberg was joined by teammate Ryan Chochran-Siegle who finished 20th.

The World Cup Finals featured the top 25 athletes in the world from each discipline to compete for the overall title.