Two Utahns named to U.S. Biathlon National and Development teams

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:37 PM MDT
French biathlete Lou Jeanmonnot competes in the women's sprint during the IBU World Cup Biathlon at Soldier Hollow, March 2024.
Manzoni/IBU
/
Manzoni/IBU
French biathlete Lou Jeanmonnot competes in the women's sprint during the IBU World Cup Biathlon at Soldier Hollow, March 2024.

Two Utahns have been nominated to the US Biathlon Association 2024-2025 Senior National Team and National Development Group.

Salt Lake’s Vincent Bonacci is one of 12 biathlon athletes named to next season’s national team.

In the National Development Group, Heber native Lina Farra has been nominated.

U.S. Biathlon created the development group as a way to support athletes who have not met National Team criteria and provides a pathway to get there.

Now the team awaits the Biathlon board’s approval.

Another local athlete, Wes Campbell from Park City, was named to the Junior National Team.

Sports Winter Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
