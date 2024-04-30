Two Utahns named to U.S. Biathlon National and Development teams

Salt Lake’s Vincent Bonacci is one of 12 biathlon athletes named to next season’s national team.

In the National Development Group, Heber native Lina Farra has been nominated.

U.S. Biathlon created the development group as a way to support athletes who have not met National Team criteria and provides a pathway to get there.

Now the team awaits the Biathlon board’s approval.

Another local athlete, Wes Campbell from Park City, was named to the Junior National Team.