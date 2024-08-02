Utah Hockey Club’s owners buy a mall to turn into a practice facility

Utah’s NHL team, Utah Hockey Club, officially has a place to build its new practice home.

Smith Entertainment Group announced on Thursday they acquired a 111-acre shopping mall in Sandy, The Shops at South Town, “in its totality.”

According to a news release from the investment group, the practice facility will be permanent and will be completed in 2025. The facility will be located on the southeast end of The Shops. The purchase will include the mall facility, the surrounding park lot, adjacent retailers, restaurants and hospitality buildings.

In the release, Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said, “We are thrilled to welcome Smith Entertainment Group and Utah Hockey Club to Sandy City.”

Woodley Real Estate, a real estate agency based in Lehi, “supported SEG with the transaction.”

According to the release, The Shops will remain open for business. However, in May, a week after SEG announced its intent to buy the Sandy mall, the nonprofit Utah Arts Alliance received a request to vacate the space — in a former Macy’s department store — where it staged a sustainable art exhibit, Dreamscapes.

