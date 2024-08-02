© 2024 KPCW

Utah Hockey Club’s owners buy a mall to turn into a practice facility

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 2, 2024 at 3:44 PM MDT
An entrance to The Shops at South Town in Sandy on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
An entrance to The Shops at South Town in Sandy on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Smith Entertainment Group, the owners of the NHL franchise, officially acquire The Shops at South Town in Sandy.

Utah’s NHL team, Utah Hockey Club, officially has a place to build its new practice home.

Smith Entertainment Group announced on Thursday they acquired a 111-acre shopping mall in Sandy, The Shops at South Town, “in its totality.”

According to a news release from the investment group, the practice facility will be permanent and will be completed in 2025. The facility will be located on the southeast end of The Shops. The purchase will include the mall facility, the surrounding park lot, adjacent retailers, restaurants and hospitality buildings.

In the release, Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said, “We are thrilled to welcome Smith Entertainment Group and Utah Hockey Club to Sandy City.”

Woodley Real Estate, a real estate agency based in Lehi, “supported SEG with the transaction.”

According to the release, The Shops will remain open for business. However, in May, a week after SEG announced its intent to buy the Sandy mall, the nonprofit Utah Arts Alliance received a request to vacate the space — in a former Macy’s department store — where it staged a sustainable art exhibit, Dreamscapes.

To read the full story visit sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
The Salt Lake Tribune
