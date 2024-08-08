© 2024 KPCW

Utah climber breaks world record but takes home bronze, more advance to Olympic finals

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:15 PM MDT
Bronze medalists Sam Watson of the United States poses in front of the board after setting a new world record at the men's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Le Bourget, France.
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
/
AP
Bronze medalists Sam Watson of the United States poses in front of the board after setting a new world record at the men's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Le Bourget, France.

World record holder Sam Watson grabbed a bronze medal in Thursday morning’s men’s speed climbing event, beating his own record-setting time for the second time this week.

Tuesday, Watson scaled the 49-foot wall in 4.75 seconds to make it to the men’s finals, beating a world record he set in April.

Thursday he did it again, breaking Tuesday’s record by 0.01 seconds.

In the quarterfinals Watson beat New Zealand climber Julian David, but then fell to China’s Wu Peng in the semifinals.

Watson still had a chance to medal in the small final – which decides who takes home the bronze - and capitalized on it, climbing the wall in 4.74 seconds to beat Israel’s Reza Alipour Shenazandifard.

Wu went up against Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo in the big final for the gold, but faltered. On the final podium Indonesia in first, China second and the U.S. in third.

In the women’s combined bouldering and lead semifinals Brooke Raboutou qualified for finals in third place behind competitors from Austria and Slovakia.

Her teammate Natlia Grossman just missed the top eight qualifying mark, finishing 11th.

In the men’s bouldering and lead semifinal competition yesterday [Wednesday], Colin Duffy climbed his way to seventh to qualify for tomorrow’s final.

Also Wednesday, U.S. Climbing athlete Emma Hall took the stage to compete in the women’s speed climbing semifinals where she finished fifth.

This year, USA Climbing launched plans to establish its National Training Center in Salt Lake City, and make Utah the team’s home base.

The team hopes to break ground on the training center in 2025 to prepare athletes for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver