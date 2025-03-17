U.S. skiers claim overall titles over the weekend

With just two races left in the season, Diggins has mathematically clinched the overall title with her sixth place finish in the 10k free event in Norway Sunday.

Diggins became the only American to win a FIS crystal globe twice in her career after her 2023-2024 season victory.

The FIS Cross Country World Cup circuit now heads to Estonia for a single-day sprint race on March 19 before traveling to Finland March 21 for a three-day competition.

Meanwhile in France at the final FIS Freestyle competition of the season on Friday, Alex Hall claimed a career-first crystal globe after winning the men’s slopestyle competition.

It’s the Utah skier’s second World Cup win and third podium appearance this season.

Next, the U.S. Freeski team will focus on the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Switzerland this week.