U.S. skiers claim overall titles over the weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 17, 2025 at 4:35 PM MDT
Jessie Diggins during the Stifel Loppet Cup training day at Theodore Wirth Park on February 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski Team
Jessie Diggins during the Stifel Loppet Cup training day at Theodore Wirth Park on February 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cross country skier Jessie Diggins clinched her third overall win while Alex Hall claimed his first overall victory in World Cup events over the weekend.

With just two races left in the season, Diggins has mathematically clinched the overall title with her sixth place finish in the 10k free event in Norway Sunday.

Diggins became the only American to win a FIS crystal globe twice in her career after her 2023-2024 season victory.

The FIS Cross Country World Cup circuit now heads to Estonia for a single-day sprint race on March 19 before traveling to Finland March 21 for a three-day competition.

Meanwhile in France at the final FIS Freestyle competition of the season on Friday, Alex Hall claimed a career-first crystal globe after winning the men’s slopestyle competition.

It’s the Utah skier’s second World Cup win and third podium appearance this season.

Next, the U.S. Freeski team will focus on the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Switzerland this week.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver