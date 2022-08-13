© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Featured

Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published August 13, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT
NWS - meteor evidence.jpeg
National Weather Service Salt Lake City
/
The Naional Weather Service Salt Lake City office says two red pixilated dots in this image show what could be a meteor over Davis and Morgan counties.

A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion.

Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.

A Pinebrook resident said the loud booms shook windows and picture frames. And reports of hearing the explosion-like-sound came from the Canyons area to Coalville, Kamas and Woodland in Summit County, and from Heber to Daniel in Wasatch County.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations – or UUSS - reported it had heard from many people about feeling or hearing a loud noise at 8:32 in the morning. The scientists at the UUSS confirmed it was NOT an earthquake.

The National Weather Service shared an image of two reddish pixels over Davis and Morgan counties. The Weather Service says those spots could be meteor trails or flashes, since there was no lightning in that area at the time.

The National Weather Service also shared a video from a woman in Roy, which is north of Salt Lake City. The video shows a bright streak going across the morning sky. Utah Governor Spencer Cox shared it on his Twitter feed, and said all indications are a meteor caused the loud Saturday morning booms.

Featured
Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
See stories by Renai Bodley Miller