Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties

A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion.

Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.

A Pinebrook resident said the loud booms shook windows and picture frames. And reports of hearing the explosion-like-sound came from the Canyons area to Coalville, Kamas and Woodland in Summit County, and from Heber to Daniel in Wasatch County.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations – or UUSS - reported it had heard from many people about feeling or hearing a loud noise at 8:32 in the morning. The scientists at the UUSS confirmed it was NOT an earthquake.

The National Weather Service shared an image of two reddish pixels over Davis and Morgan counties. The Weather Service says those spots could be meteor trails or flashes, since there was no lightning in that area at the time.

The National Weather Service also shared a video from a woman in Roy, which is north of Salt Lake City. The video shows a bright streak going across the morning sky. Utah Governor Spencer Cox shared it on his Twitter feed, and said all indications are a meteor caused the loud Saturday morning booms.