Two in critical condition after Provo Canyon crash

Utah Department of Public Safety The car of a 74-year-old Provo man who entered U.S. 189 from Vivian Park is heavily damaged after the crash.

A report from Utah Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Provo man driving a Toyota Camry tried to pull out into southbound traffic heading toward Provo from the Vivian Park parking lot. Before he made it across the northbound lanes, a Nissan Rogue with a 28-year-old Heber-area woman driving crashed into the side of the Toyota.

Those two drivers were declared to be in serious, then critical condition later. As of Monday, there were no new updates about their conditions.

The release said it was raining heavily at the crash site when it happened.

Debris from the two cars that collided also hit a third car, a Ford Escape driven by an 18-year-old man from Orem who was uninjured.

After the crash, all lanes were closed for over an hour. Southbound lanes opened a little before 9:30 p.m., and the highway fully reopened about 20 minutes after that.