© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Two in critical condition after Provo Canyon crash

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM MDT
IMG_0222.jpg
Utah Department of Public Safety
A silver Toyota Camry and blue Nissan Rogue are pictured following a collision in Provo Canyon outside Vivian Park.

A little after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a three-car accident in Provo Canyon sent two people to the hospital.

IMG_0213.jpg
Utah Department of Public Safety
The car of a 74-year-old Provo man who entered U.S. 189 from Vivian Park is heavily damaged after the crash.

A report from Utah Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Provo man driving a Toyota Camry tried to pull out into southbound traffic heading toward Provo from the Vivian Park parking lot. Before he made it across the northbound lanes, a Nissan Rogue with a 28-year-old Heber-area woman driving crashed into the side of the Toyota.

Those two drivers were declared to be in serious, then critical condition later. As of Monday, there were no new updates about their conditions.

The release said it was raining heavily at the crash site when it happened.

Debris from the two cars that collided also hit a third car, a Ford Escape driven by an 18-year-old man from Orem who was uninjured.

After the crash, all lanes were closed for over an hour. Southbound lanes opened a little before 9:30 p.m., and the highway fully reopened about 20 minutes after that.

IMG_0232.jpg
Utah Department of Public Safety
The Nissan Rogue of a 28-year-old Heber-area woman is pictured in a ditch off the side of the road opposite of where it was traveling at the time of the crash.

Tags

State & Regional Provo Canyon
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter