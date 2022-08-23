Regulator approves Parleys Canyon quarry with conditions that could forestall any mining

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday that proponents of a controversial limestone quarry in Parleys Canyon got their mining permit Monday. But the permit has conditions attached.

The proposed I-80 South Quarry still requires approvals from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and possibly a conditional-use permit from Salt Lake County.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM) issued the permit for the I-80 South Quarry to Granite Construction more than a month after a hearing held by division director John Baza, who fielded entreaties from nearby cities, property owners and Salt Lake County to reject the permit.

The order is just the latest and certainly not the last development in what is shaping up to be a long and contentious fight over a strip mine in an area valued for recreation, wildlife and its water.

