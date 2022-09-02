© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Driving on the Great Salt Lake bed could result in misdemeanor charges

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published September 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM MDT
Great Salt Lake
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
Pool AP
The driest portions of the Great Salt Lake are suffering even more by people driving on it. It's a class B misdemeanor to drive on the lake.

Authorities have seen visitors driving on the Great Salt Lake in recent weeks. They want to remind the public that it’s illegal and harmful to the lake bed.

The Great Salt Lake has made worldwide news lately, and not for positive reasons. The water has dropped to crisis levels, which has increased visitor’s curiosity.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources, driving on the dry portions of the lake bed can cause major damage to an already fragile ecosystem. Doing so disturbs the delicate crust and has serious implications for wildlife and air quality.

Also, vehicles get stuck in the soft mud, making recovery difficult and causing more damage to the lake.

A Utah law states that anyone driving on the bed of a lake without written permission is subject to class B misdemeanor and liable for civil damages.

State & Regional
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan