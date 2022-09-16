© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Utah's plan to build new EV charging stations every 50 miles along major highways approved

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
Electric delivery van with electric vehicles charging station.
Evgeny&Karina Gerasimovi/scharfsinn86 - stock.adobe.com
/
513174460
Utah's plan to install charging stations across the state has been approved and funding should be start flowing.

The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states – including Utah  - that detail how they will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network.

The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure or NEVI funding will start flowing to states under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law to create a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles.

Residents could see more charging stations start popping up along major travel corridors as early as next summer. President Biden has a goal of ultimately installing half a million chargers across America and building a network of fast-charging stations across 53,000 miles of freeways from coast to coast.

Experts say the federal dollars should kickstart more involvement from the private sector to fill in the gaps for EV charging across the country. Last year, electric cars were about 5% of new vehicle sales in the U.S. and made up just shy of 1% (0.9%) of all vehicles in the nation.

The number one goal of Utah’s NEVI plan is to ensure anyone can choose to travel in an EV, no matter where in Utah they want to go. The plan details charging stations spaced approximately 50 miles apart along Utah’s Alternative Fuel Corridors, known as AFCs, by the third year of the program. Although sections of I-15, I-215, and I-84 meet corridor ready status for EV charging stations under the AFC program, they will all need some form of upgrade or modification to meet the requirements.

Currently, the number of EVs in Utah is relatively low; but the numbers are expected to climb quickly. In 2021, more than 16,000 (16,407) EVs, or about 3% of the overall number of registered vehicles, were registered in the state.

Tags
State & Regional electric vehicle
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher