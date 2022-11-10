Class 2 & 3 e-bikes now illegal off-road at DWR wildlife, waterfowl management areas

After being passed by the Utah Wildlife Board in August, a new e-bike rule has gone into effect on all wildlife and waterfowl management areas in the state.

Class 2 and class 3 e-bikes, which can self-propel and often feature a throttle, are now prohibited from leaving roads open to motorized vehicles on all waterfowl and wildlife management areas.

Under the new rule, class 2 and 3 e-bikes are considered “motorized vehicles,” and therefore are banned from areas that have “no motorized vehicles” signs.

There are 193 such areas across the state. Six are in Wasatch County, and Summit County has 12. A full list can be found linked in the online version of this report at kpcw.org

DWR Captain Chad Bettridge said e-bike use has increased dramatically in the last five years, and said notable habitat damage has occurred as a result.

DWR started acquiring these management areas in the late 1940s, with the purpose of conserving spaces for wildlife, and providing a place for hunters and fishers.

A citation for breaking the new rule will result in an infraction.