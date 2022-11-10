© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Class 2 & 3 e-bikes now illegal off-road at DWR wildlife, waterfowl management areas

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM MST
DWR UTiP Logo.jpg
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
/

DWR said there has been an uptick in issued warnings in recent years.

After being passed by the Utah Wildlife Board in August, a new e-bike rule has gone into effect on all wildlife and waterfowl management areas in the state.

Class 2 and class 3 e-bikes, which can self-propel and often feature a throttle, are now prohibited from leaving roads open to motorized vehicles on all waterfowl and wildlife management areas.

Under the new rule, class 2 and 3 e-bikes are considered “motorized vehicles,” and therefore are banned from areas that have “no motorized vehicles” signs.

There are 193 such areas across the state. Six are in Wasatch County, and Summit County has 12. A full list can be found linked in the online version of this report at kpcw.org

DWR Captain Chad Bettridge said e-bike use has increased dramatically in the last five years, and said notable habitat damage has occurred as a result.

DWR started acquiring these management areas in the late 1940s, with the purpose of conserving spaces for wildlife, and providing a place for hunters and fishers.

A citation for breaking the new rule will result in an infraction.

Tags
State & Regional Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta