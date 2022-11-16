Gov. Cox thanking Utahns for fewer human-caused wildfires, despite drought

Utah had 489 human-caused fires in 2022; that's down from 548 in 2021 and is much lower than the 946 blazes in 2020 that consumed more than 87,000 acres. That's according to State Fire Management Officer Brett Ostler.

“Utahns rose to the occasion and took the challenge to use their 'Fire Sense' this year,” Ostler said. “Throughout the state, the numbers show people are changing their behaviors."

Wildfires started by motor vehicles around dry grass and other fuels, agriculture and debris burning and abandoned campfires remain areas of concern for fire management officials, Ostler told KPCW.

The following stats are recorded from January 1 to November 1 each year.



Year (Jan. 1 - Nov. 1) Human-caused wildfires Acres burned 2022 489 24,177 2021 548 23,146 2020 946 87,053