State & Regional

Gov. Cox thanking Utahns for fewer human-caused wildfires, despite drought

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published November 16, 2022 at 7:41 PM MST
Utah Fire Info wildfire June 2021
Utah Fire Info

Utah had 489 human-caused fires in 2022; that's down from 548 in 2021 and is much lower than the 946 blazes in 2020 that consumed more than 87,000 acres. That's according to State Fire Management Officer Brett Ostler.

Utahns rose to the occasion and took the challenge to use their 'Fire Sense' this year,” Ostler said. “Throughout the state, the numbers show people are changing their behaviors."

Wildfires started by motor vehicles around dry grass and other fuels, agriculture and debris burning and abandoned campfires remain areas of concern for fire management officials, Ostler told KPCW.

The following stats are recorded from January 1 to November 1 each year.

Year (Jan. 1 - Nov. 1)Human-caused wildfiresAcres burned
202248924,177
202154823,146
202094687,053
Gov. Cox thanks Utahns for fewer human-caused wildfires

Ashton Edwards
