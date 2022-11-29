© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

Primary Children’s Hospital delays surgeries amid ‘unprecedented’ RSV surge

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published November 29, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST
Childrens hospital Tribune 11-22.jfif
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)
/
Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. The hospital is full and delaying some procedures amid a surge in young patients with RSV, officials said.

About 10% of non-emergent, pre-scheduled procedures at the hospital were delayed this week, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Primary Children’s Hospital announced Monday that it is delaying some pre-scheduled surgeries and inpatient procedures as cases of the respiratory illness RSV surge among local children.

About 50 such procedures have been delayed at the Intermountain children’s hospital this week, amounting to about 10% of previously scheduled procedures, hospital spokesperson Jennifer Toomer-Cook said Monday afternoon.

These delayed procedures are non-emergent, but would have required a young patient to recover in a bed for more than a day, such as with certain extensive orthopedic procedures or complex abdominal procedures, for example, Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious diseases expert with University of Utah Health and Primary Children’s, said.

Read the full report here.

