Enrollment changes mean Utah high schools will be playing new opponents in 2023

Every two years the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) reclassifies schools for high school sports in the state.

To do so, it uses school locations and student body size. Classifications determine who athletic teams will compete against for the next two school years.

As a result of that process, some Wasatch Back schools are moving to new classifications and regions.

The Park City Miners will move from class 5A region 6 to class 4A region 10. That’s because school enrollment there is dropping; the senior class shrunk from 413 to about 380 students.

Their new opponents include Cottonwood in Murray, Hillcrest in Midvale, Jordan in Sandy, Stansbury and Tooele.

The South Summit Wildcats will stay put in class 3A region 13 for all sports and class 2A north region for football. They will only face one new school for all sports except football, which is Union in Roosevelt.

For football they only have one new opponent which is Layton Christian Academy.

The North Summit Braves will be staying put as well in class 1A north region for football. Their new opponents are North Sevier in Salina, Millard in Fillmore and Gunnison Valley.

For all other sports, they stay in class 2A but will move to region 15. New opponents include Grand County in Moab and San Juan in Blanding.

Lastly, the Wasatch Wasps stay in class 5A but move to region seven. The school is not actually moving; the state just changed the name of the region.

In a school board meeting on Dec. 15, Wasatch County School District superintendent Paul Sweat said that the Wasps were considered a bubble school, meaning they were one of the schools being considered to move up to class 6A but the district requested to stay in class 5A.

Sweat said the district made the request because it likes its current schedule.

The Wasps' new opponents in all sports except football are Timpview in Provo and Cedar Valley in Eagle Mountain.

New football opponents include Orem and Cedar Valley.

These changes will begin in the fall of 2023 and run through the spring of 2025.