Rep. John Curtis visits Park City to introduce himself to his new constituents

With Republicans now the majority party in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congress met earlier this month to elect a new Speaker of the House. After 15 votes, a record in modern history, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected after making several concessions to party members.

McCarthy has the support of Rep. John Curtis who was first elected to the 3rd District in 2017 and re-elected last November, crushing Park City Democrat and former Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright in the balloting.

Rep. Curtis traveled to Utah during a break last week to introduce himself to Park City leadership.

“I would hope your residents would note this is my first open week since this became my district,” Curtis said. “And I came straight to Park City because I want to learn what their issues are. I want them to get to know who I am and feel comfortable with their representative. And I want them to know, I'm looking forward to representing them.”

Curtis grew up in the Salt Lake valley and his father owned property in Park City, so they made regular visits to town to ski and escape the summer heat.

“This is a part of the state where I spent a lot of time growing up and a big fan of the area and viewer elected leaders here and hope to play a real role in in helping us to solve some of their difficult problems,” Curtis said.

Rep. Curtis spoke on the Local News Hour discussing a number of issues including immigration, public lands and why he didn’t support President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act partly because it included money to hire more IRS agents who he believes would only target and audit small business owners.

