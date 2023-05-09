Park City chase ends in crash on I-80 in Salt Lake City

Summit County Sheriff’s Capt. Kacey Bates said a deputy patrolling the Kimball Junction area on May 8 noticed the same Jeep Liberty several times during the shift.

“Approximately midnight, the deputy saw this same vehicle in a business area that had no open establishments,” Bates said. “So, it appeared that the driver of the vehicle noticed the deputy and began to leave the area.”

Bates said the car made several traffic violations, so the deputy stopped the Jeep at the intersection of Bear Cub Drive and state Route 224.

“As the deputy approached the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated away at a high rate of speed,” she said. “A second deputy that was coming to assist the first deputy saw the vehicle and also attempted to stop them initiating their lights and sirens. The vehicle did not comply with that, so the pursuit was initiated.”

The Jeep fled from both officers and made its way down I-80 heading towards Salt Lake City. The Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police joined the pursuit. The car continued down Parleys Canyon at varying speeds and tried to exit onto I-215.

“The vehicle ultimately lost control around Foothill, rolling multiple times,” she said.

Two of the passengers were thrown from the SUV and fire crews had to rescue the third person trapped inside.

According to Bates, two women and one man were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not known at the time of this report.

“During a search of the vehicle, distribution amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located," she said. "And once we identified the occupants of the vehicle, two of the occupants had multiple outstanding warrants for their arrest.”

Bates added that suspected stolen items, which include U.S. mail, were also found in the wreckage.