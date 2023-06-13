Ticked off: Tips and tricks to avoid tick-borne illness

Amid the mild temperatures and lush vegetation, ticks are thriving at a time of year when they usually die off.

Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant said he’s seen the blood-thirsty creatures and received many calls and emails about them.

“Anecdotally, that is what we've heard,” said Bondurant. “I know, myself, I spend quite a bit of time outdoors and noticed this year that ticks seem to be a lot more present than they have been in years past.”

He said people are most likely to come across the parasitic arachnids in sage flats. In popular trail areas near Park City, they’re most commonly found off the beaten path.

“They hang out on the ends of the sage, I guess brush, and then in the tall grass just kind of waiting for something to walk by,” he said. “They latch onto the clothing that you're wearing, similar to what they would do if an animal walked by, and then they make their way to an area that's dark and moist on your body and then try to take part in a blood meal offered by you unwillingly.”

Bondurant said anyone who spends time outdoors, especially in the woods or tall grass, should check themselves for ticks when they get inside. The faster a tick is removed, the less harm it’s likely to do.

Lyme disease, the so-called “apex of tick-borne diseases,” is less common in Utah because the Western Black Legged Tick that carries it is uncommon in this region. Bondurant said Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is more common, and like Lyme disease, can be devastating if left untreated.

“It can lead to some really severe complications and even death,” Bondurant said. “These are tick-borne diseases that are well known and when identified early can be treated effectively. If it's been longer than 24 hours, if you're on an extended camping trip, and you haven't been able to really get into an environment that's well lit [where] you can check, and you return home and you do have a tick, I would highly encourage you to seek medical attention.”

Treatment can include antibiotics or other specific approaches depending on the illness.

He also said pets sometimes need to go to the vet if they’ve had ticks on them. The Centers for Disease Control says the best place to check your pets for ticks are around the tail, between the toes, between the back legs and under the front legs, under the collar and around the eyelids and ears.

Bondurant stressed it’s important to remove the tick’s whole body, including the head and mouth, and then clean the bite with alcohol.

He said it can be more difficult to safely remove ticks after 24 hours, so the sooner you can get rid of them, the better.