Utah wildfire danger to rise with no rain in sight

In the Wasatch Back, wildfire danger risk is low but with no rain in sight, experts warn that will soon change.

Utah Department of Natural Resources A low fire danger rating designation means grasses and brush do not ignite readily from small firebrands. Dead and down timber fires spread slowly on the ground with little danger of spotting.

According to Utah Wildfire Info, 263 wildfires have sparked in Utah this year, 139 were human-caused. This time last year, Utah had seen 468 wildfires.

Experts say the lower numbers are due to the record-breaking winter and rainy spring. But it is merely a delay; Utah’s low fire numbers are on the rise. Utah Wildfire Info said 57 small wildfires were reported over the past week.

The state’s largest fire so far this year, the "Mile Marker 217" fire, ignited July 10 after a rollover crash in Grand County near the Colorado border. About 2,000 acres have burned and fire crews are in the mop up stage. No roads are impacted and no structures are threatened.

Comparatively, last year’s largest blaze was the Halfway Hill fire July 8 that scorched more than 11,000 acres.

As temperatures increase and the state begins to dry out, Utah Fire Info wants to remind residents of simple ways to prevent wildfires while enjoying time outdoors.

Firefighters say cars should be parked away from dry vegetation. Also, securing trailer chains ensures they don’t drag and spark. When camping, smother fires and never leave a spark unattended.