Salt Lake City International Airport to break annual passenger record

For the latest fiscal year, from July 2022 to June 2023, more than 26 million passengers traveled through Salt Lake City International.

The count is about 390,000 passengers less than the airport’s record of nearly 27 million passengers in calendar year 2019. However, airport officials said in a press release they expect passenger levels in the 2023 calendar year to top 2019’s record.

Additionally, international travel has jumped 22% since 2019, which officials attributed to pent-up demand for European travel.

“To see domestic travel rebound so quickly is remarkable, but to see international travel up by double digits is astounding,” Salt Lake City Department of Airports Executive Director Bill Wyatt said.

As a result, Delta's nonstop seasonal service between Salt Lake City and London is now available year-round. Eurowings Discovered also entered the Salt Lake City market last year, offering seasonal nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany.

The airport is continuing to add new gates and concessions along with other upgrades. The more than half-mile walk to concourse B will get shorter when Phase 3 finishes in fall 2024, according to Nancy Volmer, director of communication and market.

“So you’ll go through security checkpoint, turn right, then you’ll be able to turn left, turn right, or go straight over to concourse B,” Volmer said. “Whereas now, most people are going down concourse A about halfway and then going down into the tunnel… This will allow easier, quicker access to concourse B.”

All construction is scheduled to be completed by 2026. Volmer said a bigger airport could mean more options for flyers.

“With a larger airport, having more gates, that means that we will be able to recruit more airlines, the existing airlines will be able to add new flights,” she said. “So it really is adding more flights to more destinations, and people can just access the world from this one airport.”

In June, Delta Airlines announced it is building a new pilot training facility in Salt Lake. It’s the first time the company has established a pilot school outside its home base of Atlanta.