Wasatch Back wastewater shows COVID-19 surge

Wastewater testing sites by Jeremy Ranch, Silver Summit, Coalville, Jordanelle Reservoir and Heber City all have “elevated” levels of COVID’s tell-tale genetic material, according to the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District executive director Mike Luers.

“This is probably the highest number of elevated sampling sites that I've seen in quite some time,” Luers said.

The Summit County Health Department's disease dashboard shows increased reports of influenza and RSV too. But it's dashboard isn’t showing a spike in COVID-19 yet, like the wastewater.

That could be because fewer people are reporting their COVID cases now.

“Wastewater sampling currently is the go to parameter to get an idea of what's happened in the community with COVID because testing has kind of fallen by the wayside,” Luers said. “A lot of people get COVID and don't report it.”

Besides pharmacies, the county health department offers COVID and flu vaccines at its locations in Coalville, Kamas and Park City. Call 435-333-1500 to set up an appointment or head to summitcountyhealth.org for more information.