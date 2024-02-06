© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah snowpack now above average

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 6, 2024 at 2:34 PM MST
The Homeward Bound run at Deer Valley.
Parker Malatesta
The Homeward Bound run at Deer Valley.

Thanks to some fresh snow, Utah’s snowpack is now slightly above normal levels for this time of the year.

Snowpack levels are measured through a metric called the snow water equivalent (SWE), which estimates the amount of water that would cover the ground if the snow cover was in a liquid state.

As of Feb. 6, the snow water equivalent in Utah is 9.9 inches, which is 5% ahead of median levels.

However, that total is 38% less when compared to the snowpack at the same time last winter. The 2022-23 snowpack set an all-time record, reaching a high of 30 inches.

The state snowpack typically peaks in early April. State officials pay close attention to the data because Utah gets about 95% of its water from the snowpack. Reservoirs are also reliant on natural precipitation.

Deer Creek Reservoir is currently 95% full, with Jordanelle at 81%. Echo and Rockport reservoirs are hovering just below 80%.

With more snow is in the forecast through the end of the week, these levels could continue to rise.
State & Regional
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta