Utah snowpack now above average

Snowpack levels are measured through a metric called the snow water equivalent (SWE), which estimates the amount of water that would cover the ground if the snow cover was in a liquid state.

As of Feb. 6, the snow water equivalent in Utah is 9.9 inches, which is 5% ahead of median levels.

However, that total is 38% less when compared to the snowpack at the same time last winter. The 2022-23 snowpack set an all-time record, reaching a high of 30 inches.

The state snowpack typically peaks in early April. State officials pay close attention to the data because Utah gets about 95% of its water from the snowpack. Reservoirs are also reliant on natural precipitation.

Deer Creek Reservoir is currently 95% full, with Jordanelle at 81%. Echo and Rockport reservoirs are hovering just below 80%.

With more snow is in the forecast through the end of the week, these levels could continue to rise.